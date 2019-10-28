AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £100 ($130.67) price objective (up previously from GBX 7,000 ($91.47)) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 6,550 ($85.59) to GBX 6,700 ($87.55) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,900 ($103.23) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.39) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 7,253.44 ($94.78).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 7,370 ($96.30) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($107.51). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,059.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,548.67.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.