Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) PT Set at $22.00 by Stephens

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) has been given a $22.00 target price by Stephens in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASB. Bank of America set a $19.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

ASB stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.58. The stock had a trading volume of 37,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,322. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.55 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $60,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,698 shares of company stock valued at $422,887. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 8.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,489,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,620,000 after acquiring an additional 187,513 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 20.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,221,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,953,000 after acquiring an additional 379,450 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,133,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,094,000 after acquiring an additional 24,292 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 167.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,840,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth about $35,221,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

