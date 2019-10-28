AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.20 Million

Analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) to announce sales of $109.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.00 million and the highest is $109.40 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $416.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.80 million to $417.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $476.45 million, with estimates ranging from $469.00 million to $483.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $104.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.80 million.

AMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AssetMark Financial stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $26.97 on Monday. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

