Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s share price fell 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.60, 2,658,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 221% from the average session volume of 827,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AHT. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.71). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $415.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, insider Mark Nunneley acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,443.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,035.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

