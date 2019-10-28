ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASGN. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of ASGN to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of ASGN and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.14.

ASGN stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ASGN has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $71.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.94.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. ASGN had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASGN will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 789,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after acquiring an additional 625,197 shares during the period. Incline Global Management LLC purchased a new position in ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,490,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,977,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in ASGN by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,480,000 after buying an additional 216,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,608,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

