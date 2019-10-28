Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASND. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.82. 3,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,584. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 0.62. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $53.21 and a fifty-two week high of $133.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.59.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 35.99% and a negative net margin of 932.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 53.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,178,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,034 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,060,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,331,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,099,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,645,000 after purchasing an additional 101,286 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,024.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,802,000 after purchasing an additional 924,169 shares during the period.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.