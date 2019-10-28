Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.99 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 169.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APAM stock opened at $26.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

APAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

