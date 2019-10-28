Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $38.55 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -59.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.05 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 33.28%. Analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Perry sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $2,890,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Perry sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,630,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,220 shares of company stock worth $9,235,464 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

