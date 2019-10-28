Arrow Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 12,846.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,157,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $794,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094,852 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in Medtronic by 46.0% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,843,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $861,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $214,895,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 9.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,412,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Medtronic by 14.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,655,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $940,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $401,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,000.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $2,303,401.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,271,403 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.22. 2,148,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,158,419. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.15 and a 200 day moving average of $99.26. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

