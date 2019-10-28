Arrow Financial Corp Has $4.08 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10,824.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,308 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,589.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 819,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,564,000 after acquiring an additional 788,686 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,645.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 720,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,683,000 after acquiring an additional 694,545 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,141,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $621,561,000 after acquiring an additional 598,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,986,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $877,186,000 after acquiring an additional 555,802 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $676,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total value of $500,280.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,803,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,104 shares of company stock worth $15,418,539 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.45.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $299.90. 1,399,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.34 and a 52 week high of $305.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.