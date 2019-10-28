Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.40

Arotech Co. (NASDAQ:ARTX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.40 and traded as high as $2.97. Arotech shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 8,222 shares trading hands.

ARTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Arotech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Arotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $79.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40.

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Arotech had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $23.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arotech Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTX. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Arotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $863,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arotech by 45.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arotech by 26.3% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 101,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arotech by 12.6% in the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 58,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARTX)

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company's Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel.

