Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.40

Arotech Co. (NASDAQ:ARTX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.40 and traded as high as $2.97. Arotech shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 8,222 shares trading hands.
ARTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Arotech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Arotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.
The company has a market cap of $79.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTX. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Arotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $863,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arotech by 45.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arotech by 26.3% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 101,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arotech by 12.6% in the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 58,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARTX)
Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company's Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel.
