ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2,966.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,580 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 0.6% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 85,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 186.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $43.52 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11.

