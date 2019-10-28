Arion Price Hits $0.0027 on Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. Over the last week, Arion has traded 60.1% higher against the US dollar. Arion has a market cap of $30,757.00 and $32.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00215188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.60 or 0.01505723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028888 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00122390 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 11,343,649 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

