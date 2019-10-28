Ares Capital (ARCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Ares Capital to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 53.81%. The business had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ares Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARCC stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. bought 6,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $110,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 5,425 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,928.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,795 shares in the company, valued at $456,723.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,425 shares of company stock worth $247,289. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

