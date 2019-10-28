Ardor (ARDR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $54.31 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $54.31 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0544 or 0.00000588 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Poloniex and Upbit. In the last week, Ardor has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009367 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011230 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001704 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000507 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Bittrex, Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, Binance, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.