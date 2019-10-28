Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,865 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,223,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,910 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,126,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,200,000 after purchasing an additional 401,137 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,925,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,779,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,062,000 after purchasing an additional 574,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,385,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,565,000 after purchasing an additional 39,240 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

NYSE BAH opened at $68.38 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $43.24 and a 52-week high of $78.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 59.44%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.