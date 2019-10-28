Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.9% of Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 25.4% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 64.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apple to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.54.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $246.58 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $246.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.57 and a 200 day moving average of $205.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1,100.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,140 shares of company stock valued at $95,606,404 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

