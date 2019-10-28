Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Apollo Endosurgery to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:APEN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.93. 6,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,225. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

