Apergy (NYSE:APY) PT Set at $24.50 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Apergy (NYSE:APY) has been given a $24.50 price target by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target indicates a potential downside of 7.20% from the company’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Apergy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Apergy from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apergy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

Get Apergy alerts:

Shares of APY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $26.40. 892,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,476. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.48. Apergy has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $43.40.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Apergy had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $278.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. Apergy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apergy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apergy by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Apergy by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.