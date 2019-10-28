Apergy (NYSE:APY) PT Set at $24.50 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Apergy (NYSE:APY) has been given a $24.50 price target by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target indicates a potential downside of 7.20% from the company’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Apergy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Apergy from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apergy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.
Shares of APY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $26.40. 892,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,476. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.48. Apergy has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $43.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apergy by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Apergy by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
About Apergy
Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.
