Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 14.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Apergy were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apergy by 136.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Apergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Apergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APY opened at $26.44 on Monday. Apergy Corp has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Apergy had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $278.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apergy Corp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

APY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Apergy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apergy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

