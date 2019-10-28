Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 860 ($11.24) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 890 ($11.63).

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 886.20 ($11.58) on Thursday. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 727.60 ($9.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,026 ($13.41). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 879.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 881.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

