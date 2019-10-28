Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Anterix in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $59.00 target price on Anterix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Anterix stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.26. 6,001 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.04. Anterix has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 769.30%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anterix will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 28,833 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $1,022,129.85. Also, major shareholder Stephen Feinberg sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 576,571 shares of company stock valued at $23,370,025 over the last 90 days. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Lomas Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,174,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,277,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,889,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,303,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

