Anixter International (AXE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) is set to release its Q3 2019 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Anixter International to post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.52. Anixter International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Anixter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Anixter International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AXE stock opened at $69.90 on Monday. Anixter International has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.12.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Anixter International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Anixter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anixter International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

In other news, CEO William Galvin sold 6,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $463,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ted A. Dosch sold 10,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $679,244.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,585. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

