Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $122.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.67 and its 200 day moving average is $119.26. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $101.57 and a 1 year high of $126.58.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.572 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

