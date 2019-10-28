Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Transcat as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRNS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Transcat by 1,477.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 343,259 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Transcat by 437.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 52,820 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Transcat in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,332,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Transcat by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 268,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 48,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Transcat by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 298,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32,636 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRNS. Dougherty & Co upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $218.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Transcat had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $41.76 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

