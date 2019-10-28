Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Gibraltar Industries worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $51.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.50. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.