Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Invests $13.38 Million in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,381,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Gartner at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,512,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,530,997,000 after purchasing an additional 136,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,337,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,019,978,000 after purchasing an additional 161,750 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,449,000 after purchasing an additional 154,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,244,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,172,000 after purchasing an additional 37,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gartner by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $277,536,000 after purchasing an additional 75,781 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Shares of IT opened at $146.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24. Gartner Inc has a fifty-two week low of $120.89 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. Gartner’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total value of $53,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $249,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,499 shares of company stock valued at $601,805 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

