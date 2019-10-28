Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.54 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,555 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 95.2% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 124,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after buying an additional 60,712 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $129.88 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $104.07 and a 12 month high of $130.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.30.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.8235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.