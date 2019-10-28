Analyzing Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) & Emergent Biosolutions (OTCMKTS:EBS)

Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) and Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Earth Science Tech and Emergent Biosolutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earth Science Tech -264.75% N/A -444.38% Emergent Biosolutions -2.04% 6.68% 3.35%

Earth Science Tech has a beta of 3.46, suggesting that its share price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emergent Biosolutions has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Earth Science Tech and Emergent Biosolutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earth Science Tech $770,000.00 24.04 -$2.21 million N/A N/A Emergent Biosolutions $782.40 million 3.63 $62.70 million $2.33 23.61

Emergent Biosolutions has higher revenue and earnings than Earth Science Tech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Earth Science Tech and Emergent Biosolutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earth Science Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Emergent Biosolutions 0 1 7 0 2.88

Emergent Biosolutions has a consensus price target of $70.25, indicating a potential upside of 27.70%. Given Emergent Biosolutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Emergent Biosolutions is more favorable than Earth Science Tech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Emergent Biosolutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Emergent Biosolutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Emergent Biosolutions beats Earth Science Tech on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Earth Science Tech Company Profile

Earth Science Tech, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and dietary supplements in the areas of health, wellness, nutrition, supplement, cosmetic, and alternative medicine worldwide. The company focuses on delivering nutritional and dietary supplements for the treatment of chronic pain, joint pain, inflammation, seizures, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, weight management, nausea, and aging. Its products include vitamins, minerals, herbs, botanicals, personal care products, homeopathies, functional foods, and other products. The company markets its products in a range of formulations and delivery forms, including capsules, tablets, soft gels, chewables, liquids, creams, sprays, powders, and whole herbs. It also offers Cannabidiol oil to retailers in the vaping industry; cannabinoid products; and cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. In addition, the company retails health, wellness, sports nutrition, and dietary supplement products. Earth Science Tech, Inc. offers its products through its retail store located in Coral Gables, Florida, as well as through the Internet. The company was formerly known as Ultimate Novelty Sports, Inc. and changed its name to Earth Science Tech, Inc. in April 2014. Earth Science Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Doral, Florida.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids. The company offers BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; ACAM2000, a smallpox vaccine; Vaxchora, a cholera vaccine; and Vivotif, a typhoid vaccine. It also provides NARCAN for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; RSDL (Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion Kit), a medical device to remove or neutralize chemical warfare agents from the skin; and Trobigard for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. In addition, the company offers raxibacumab for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax; Anthrasil to treat inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for treating botulinum disease; and VIGIV (vaccinia immune globulin intravenous) that addresses complications from smallpox vaccination. Further, it provides NuThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CHIKUNGUNYA, a chikungunya virus-like particle vaccine; ADENOVIRUS 4/7, a live attenuated vaccine; rVSV-Lassa, a vaccine for prevention of Lassa fever; rVSV-Marburg, a vaccine for prevention of Marburg hemorrhagic fever; rVSV-Sudan, vaccine for prevention of Sudan hemorrhagic fever; rVSV-QUAD, a vaccine for prevention of hemorrhagic fever; and rVSV-Ebola, a vaccine for prevention of Ebola hemorrhagic fever. Additionally, the company offers FLU-IGIV to treat Influenza A infection in hospitalized patients; and ZIKV-IG, a prophylaxis for Zika infections, as well as contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

