Analyzing Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) & Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) and Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and Global Indemnity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial $5.41 billion 3.37 $287.00 million $3.35 33.33 Global Indemnity $498.94 million 0.69 -$56.70 million N/A N/A

Cincinnati Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Global Indemnity.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and Global Indemnity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial 14.18% 7.62% 2.80% Global Indemnity -6.57% -2.95% -1.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cincinnati Financial and Global Indemnity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 Global Indemnity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus target price of $112.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.76%. Given Cincinnati Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cincinnati Financial is more favorable than Global Indemnity.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.2% of Cincinnati Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Global Indemnity shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Cincinnati Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.1% of Global Indemnity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cincinnati Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Global Indemnity pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Cincinnati Financial pays out 66.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Cincinnati Financial has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Indemnity has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cincinnati Financial beats Global Indemnity on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation. It also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; coverage for property, liability, and business interruption; and machinery and equipment coverage. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto insurance; homeowners insurance; and dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to various causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, such as term life, whole life, and disability insurance; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets deferred annuities and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in fixed-maturity investments, including taxable and tax-exempt bonds, and redeemable preferred stocks; and equity investments comprising common and nonredeemable preferred stocks. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services; and insurance brokerage services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

Global Indemnity Company Profile

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings. This segment primarily serves small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents, program administrators, brokers, aggregators, and retail agents. The Personal Lines segment offers specialty personal lines and agricultural coverage, including agriculture, mobile homes, manufactured homes, homeowners, collectibles, and watersports primarily through retail agents, wholesale general agents, and brokers. The Reinsurance Operations segment provides third party treaty reinsurance solutions to specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance companies; and professional liability products to companies through brokers, as well as on a direct basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.