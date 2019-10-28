Analysts Set Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Target Price at $77.29

Shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Svb Leerink upgraded Regenxbio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Chardan Capital set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.58. 2,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,518. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 14.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Regenxbio has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $73.81.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.46. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 88.57%. The company had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 80.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regenxbio will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $563,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,800,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,977,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,486 shares of company stock worth $1,191,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 4.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

