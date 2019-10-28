Analysts Set InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) Target Price at $6.00

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INWK shares. Barrington Research upgraded InnerWorkings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get InnerWorkings alerts:

Shares of INWK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. 59,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,343. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. InnerWorkings has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $235.29 million, a P/E ratio of -56.63 and a beta of 1.34.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $284.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that InnerWorkings will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 516,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of InnerWorkings in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 53.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InnerWorkings in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.