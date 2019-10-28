Analysts Set 888 Holdings Public Limited (LON:888) Target Price at GBX 211.33

Shares of 888 Holdings Public Limited (LON:888) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 211.33 ($2.76).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on 888 shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of 888 Holdings Public from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get 888 Holdings Public alerts:

Shares of LON:888 traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 161.40 ($2.11). The stock had a trading volume of 214,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,800. 888 Holdings Public has a one year low of GBX 126.70 ($1.66) and a one year high of GBX 199.30 ($2.60). The company has a market capitalization of $587.82 million and a P/E ratio of 10.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 157.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 152.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. 888 Holdings Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other news, insider Mark Summerfield purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £46,200 ($60,368.48).

About 888 Holdings Public

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.