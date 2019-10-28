Analysts Offer Predictions for MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for MarketAxess in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst C. Shutler expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.43 per share for the year. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $318.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.67.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $344.07 on Monday. MarketAxess has a one year low of $199.04 and a one year high of $421.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $347.67 and its 200 day moving average is $329.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 9.47.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $402,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,465,058.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $7,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,560,247.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,750 shares of company stock worth $8,359,543 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,077,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

