Analysts Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to post $11.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $10.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $42.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.59 billion to $42.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $46.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.30 billion to $46.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $78.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.66. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $49.77 and a 52-week high of $94.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,910,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $3,600,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 283.9% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.