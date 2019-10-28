Analysts Expect Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) to Post $0.28 EPS

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $13.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sterling Bancorp an industry rank of 195 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SBT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. 77,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.34. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 583,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 106,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 62,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 360.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 18,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

