Analysts Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 76.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSI. ValuEngine downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

Shares of MTSI stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.88. 11,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,139. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 23.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $19,853,000. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

