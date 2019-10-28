Analysts Expect Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Ecopetrol posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ecopetrol.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EC. Citigroup set a $19.80 price objective on shares of Ecopetrol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Shares of EC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 345,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ecopetrol by 112.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ecopetrol by 280.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ecopetrol by 53.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ecopetrol by 124.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

