Analysts Expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. Consumer Portfolio Services reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Consumer Portfolio Services.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 490.6% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,766,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 26,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 23,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,219. The company has a quick ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. The stock has a market cap of $75.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.55. Consumer Portfolio Services has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $4.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

