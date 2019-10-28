Analysts Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. AMETEK posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

AME stock opened at $89.96 on Friday. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $63.14 and a fifty-two week high of $92.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $342,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,962.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

