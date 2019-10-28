Analysts Anticipate Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.40 Million

Brokerages expect that Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post sales of $82.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.60 million and the lowest is $82.00 million. Qualys reported sales of $71.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $321.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.46 million to $322.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $371.24 million, with estimates ranging from $367.90 million to $375.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Qualys.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $78.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.11.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $79.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.00. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $579,270.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,405,653.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $107,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,786.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,855 shares of company stock worth $1,353,965. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,532,000 after acquiring an additional 82,375 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,227,000 after acquiring an additional 545,806 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 627,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Qualys by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 496,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 479,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.