Analysts Anticipate Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Analysts forecast that Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Pentair posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.07 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 11.92%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pentair from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Pentair by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Pentair by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Pentair by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pentair by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Pentair by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR opened at $41.24 on Friday. Pentair has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

