Analysts Anticipate JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Post $2.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year earnings of $10.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,384.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.59. 340,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,745,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $126.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

