Analysts Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.75 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HALL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other Hallmark Financial Services news, CEO Naveen Anand purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $106,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,812. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 608,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 199,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,126. The company has a market capitalization of $337.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $20.30.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

