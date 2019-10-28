Analysts Anticipate Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) to announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Groupon posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $532.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.70 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 0.32%. Groupon’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRPN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Groupon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson set a $5.00 price objective on Groupon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush set a $3.50 price objective on Groupon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.22.

NASDAQ GRPN traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,977,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. Groupon has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $3.98.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Groupon by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,178,215 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 789,841 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Groupon by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,342 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Groupon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 848,866 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Groupon by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,063 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

