Analysts Anticipate Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) to post $13.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.65 million. Gaia posted sales of $11.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $53.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.56 million to $53.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $70.49 million, with estimates ranging from $68.68 million to $72.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 39.97% and a negative net margin of 66.00%. The business had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Gaia from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

In other news, Director Paul Howard Sutherland purchased 15,000 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,277.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James Keenan purchased 50,000 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 281,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,079 over the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.02. 71,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,650. The stock has a market cap of $117.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.10. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

