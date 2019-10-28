Analysts Anticipate Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.95. Eversource Energy reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.45.

NYSE ES traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $83.85. 1,116,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,812. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $61.57 and a 52-week high of $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.86.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

In other Eversource Energy news, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $99,990.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $641,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 25.8% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

