Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Amtech Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Shares of Amtech Systems stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.58. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,961. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.21.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,659 shares in the company, valued at $793,972.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 729,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,366 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the second quarter valued at $149,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

