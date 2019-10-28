Ampleforth Price Hits $0.35 (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a market cap of $963,130.00 and $51,604.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00003662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040606 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.30 or 0.05545397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000380 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000224 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042927 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031895 BTC.

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 18,525,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,782,522 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

