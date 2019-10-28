Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Lance E. D’amico Sells 13,500 Shares

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Lance E. D’amico sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $1,369,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of APH traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.10. 137,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,300. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $74.95 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1,292.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,113 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 68.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,590,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $344,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,054 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 26.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,639,000 after acquiring an additional 489,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,197,317,000 after acquiring an additional 456,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,440,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,112,332,000 after acquiring an additional 398,014 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.79.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

